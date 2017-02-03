Improve Quality of Local Products to Boost Patronage–Don

PROF Olubola Babalola of the Department of Quantity Survey of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife has called for an improvement in locally manufactured products to boost patronage from Nigerians.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the don said that the trend would satisfy the citizen’s tastes for quality products that led them to covet foreign goods.

Babalola, who is the first female professor of Quantity Survey in Nigeria, said relevant agencies and stakeholders must maintain the quality of products to move the economy from the recession.

“Most materials made in the country are not up to standard, and as such the Standard Organization of Nigeria should be responsible for ensuring that locally manufactured products in Nigeria give the required degree of satisfaction to consumers.

“This is possible through compliance with government policies on standardization and conformity assessment.

“If you compare locally made products with the foreign ones, there is low quality in the local products.

“Specification should be followed strictly and quality should not be compromised in any way,” she said.

Babalola decried the situation where Nigerians connive with foreign traders to product sub-standard products and import into the country, adding that such low quality products are not allowed in countries of their origin.

NAN