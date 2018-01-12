INEC Registers 68,079 Voters in Kwara

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has registered 68,079 voters in Kwara since the commencement of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

According to the P.M News, Mr Paul Atser, INEC Administrative Secretary made this known on Thursday in Ilorin while briefing stakeholders on the exercise.

He said that the commission had created 10 additional mobile registration centres in the state to bring the exercise closer to the people.

The continuous registration began in April 2017 in all the 36 states of the federation including Abuja.

Atser, however, frowned at the low pace of collection of the Permanent Voter Card (PVC) since the commencement of the registration exercise in April.

“It was sad to note that collection of permanent voter card was at its lowest ebb since April 2017 to date.

“Only 3, 069 PVCs have so far been collected out of the total 242, 069 unclaimed cards after 2015 elections.

“As we speak, 239,000 Permanent Voter Cards yet to be unclaimed,” Atser said.

The Administrative Secretary, therefore, called on the people that had registered as voters to come for the collection of their voter cards.

He said the new registration centres were located in Ilapa in Asa Local Government, Ilesha in Baruten, Tsonga in Edu, Igbaja in Ifelodun and Iponrin in Ilorin East.

Other centres are Oro II in Irepodun, Kemanji in Kaiama, Shao in Moro, Igbana in Oke-Ero and Kpada in Patigi.

Atser also appealed to eligible voters who had not register for their permanent voter card to do so to enable them to exercise their franchise during the coming elections.