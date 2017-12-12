Inmates Applaud Kwara Prisons Command Boss

Posted on Dec 12 2017 - 11:56am by Independent Kwaran
« PREVIOUS
|
Categorized as
49
Tagged as
Related
Kogi state logo, Kogi State, Kogi State Government, Kogi, Latest Kogi report, Kogi report, #Kogi, Kogi Oil Producing State, Oil Producing State in Nigeria, Capt. idris Wada

Strike: Kogi Doctors Extend Ultimatum to Dec. 31

NYSC-Members, Nigeria Youth Service Corp, NYSC, Kwara NYSC

Lalong Re-assures Corps Members of Safety

#EndSARS: Kwara Residents Lament Extortion, Harassment by Police Unit

Ahmed Abdulfatah, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Alhaji Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed AutobiographyGov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed, Prince Azu Nwandu, INEC Nigeria, Independent National Electoral Commission, Kwara APC governor ship primaries, Abdulfatah Ahmed, Ahmed presents 2015 appropriation bill, Ahmed Abdulfatah, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Alhaji Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed AutobiographyGov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed, Prince Azu Nwandu, INEC Nigeria, Independent National Electoral Commission, Kwara APC governor ship primaries, Saraki Oloye, Senator Bukola Saraki, STEPHEN Lynch, United States congressman, Lynch and Saraki, Kwara APC, Kwara APC Flag Off, Kwara State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC campaign Flag Off in pictures, Kwara APC pictures, Kwara APC Profile, Latest Kwara News, Kwara News

Saraki and I Won’t Return to PDP, Says Kwara Governor

Kwara State Government, Kwara State Government Logo, Kwara State, ilorin, kwsg, governor Ahmed, latest news in ilorin, latest news in kwara, schools' resumption, ebola outbreak, education in kwara, september 22, date of resumption, government of kwara state, logo of kwsg, Kwara State Government Logo

KWSG Earmarks N200M For Rural Roads in 2018

THE inmates of Ilorin and Mandala Prisons in Kwara state command has applauded the leadership of the Controller General of Prisons Ja’afaru Ahmed in transforming the Service.

The World Stage Online reports that the inmates made this known during the disbursement of various drugs for different ailments by the Comptroller General of Prison (CGP) Mr. Ja’afaru Ahmed and assisted by the Minister of Interior Gen. Abdurrahman Danbazzau(rtd) .

The officers and inmates while expressing their appreciation said” the problem of inadequate drugs to combat various ailment has been reduced minimally”.

They further stated that the inmates no longer need to depend on their relations before getting drugs for treatment nor officers contributing money from their salaries to buy drugs for them.

They also commended the Prison boss for utilizing the allocated resources of the service judiciously to reach every facet of the Prison formation.

Leave A Response