Inmates Applaud Kwara Prisons Command Boss

THE inmates of Ilorin and Mandala Prisons in Kwara state command has applauded the leadership of the Controller General of Prisons Ja’afaru Ahmed in transforming the Service.

The World Stage Online reports that the inmates made this known during the disbursement of various drugs for different ailments by the Comptroller General of Prison (CGP) Mr. Ja’afaru Ahmed and assisted by the Minister of Interior Gen. Abdurrahman Danbazzau(rtd) .

The officers and inmates while expressing their appreciation said” the problem of inadequate drugs to combat various ailment has been reduced minimally”.

They further stated that the inmates no longer need to depend on their relations before getting drugs for treatment nor officers contributing money from their salaries to buy drugs for them.

They also commended the Prison boss for utilizing the allocated resources of the service judiciously to reach every facet of the Prison formation.