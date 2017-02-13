Install Speed Limiting Device, Avoid Overloading, FRSC Warns Motorists

THE Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Kuje Command, has called on motorists in the area to install speed limiting devices and avoid over loading of vehicles to reduce road crashes.

Mr Solomon Igbogbo, the Kuje Unit Commander made the call during a stakeholders meeting including other security personnel and some residents of Kuje at the Kuje Palace on Friday.

Igbogbo said the essence of the meeting was to sensitise motorists to the need to install speed limiting devices, register their vehicles and avoid overloading to reduce road crashes.

He said, “Speed limiter controls the maximum speed of equipped vehicle and efficient tools of speed management that reduce road crashes.

“Active speed limiter directly controls speed by applying counter force on the accelerator or through the engine fuel injection system.

“Controlling vehicle speed can prevent crashes and reduce the impact when accident do occur, thereby lessening the severity of injuries sustained by the victims.

The unit commander also warned on the dangers of operating an unregistered motor vehicle as an offence punishable under the Road Safety Act.

He said a registered car is a proof of evidence that a car owner has paid the taxes, fees and is a rightful owner of the vehicle.

“Car registration is seen as a pain by many vehicle owners, but it is really to protect and save the lives of many.

“If a car is not registered then there is the possibility of receiving a fine or jail term depending on the circumstances at that particular time,’’ he warned.

He identified arrogance speeding, the use of expired tires, driving while on the influence of alcohol and over-loading of vehicles as the major causes of road accident.

“Accidents do not just happen; they are caused by road users as a result of negligence and disobedience to traffic rules and regulations.

“Road traffic crashes are not mere occurrences but largely human but can be reduced through conscious effort by drivers by strictly adhering to traffic rules.

“All we need to do on our highways is to examine our driving attitude to stay clear of any unhealthy practices and to be promoters of road safety advocacy,” he said.

The unit commander also called for partnership between the unit and the transport unions to reduce road accidents to the barest minimum.

He assured that the unit would do its best to achieve zero road crashes in the area by putting the Road Marshals on their toes.

The Chief of Kuje, Alhaji Haruna Jibrin, in his remark, thanked the unit for organising a stakeholders’ meeting in his palace and promised to co-operate with FRSC to ensure reduction in road crashes.

He called on the commission and stakeholders in the transport sector to sensitise motorist and motorcycle riders in the area to the dangers of reckless driving and speeding.

NAN