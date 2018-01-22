Islamic State Fighters Reportedly in Benue, Kogi States

Security agencies have uncovered Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) fighters in Benue, Kogi and Edo states.

According to the reports by The Nation, the group has been operating in some North Central and South-South states using foreign terrorists.

ISWA are also believed to be recruiting young men into their group.

“A good number” of the Islamic State terrorists have reportedly been arrested not only in the Benue valley, but significantly in many towns in Edo State, such as Akoko Edo, Okpella and Benin, the state capital.

They have also been found in Okene in central Kogi State.

“Security service organisations, including the Department of State Service, (DSS) in a report submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari, identified an Islamic State in West Africa network operating within some North Central and South-South areas,” a source said.

“They mostly speak the French. This is the first time that security officials have confirmed that Islamic State in West Africa members are operating as a unit in Nigeria and the level of their penetration of the country.

“It is understood that the cell, which has members in different parts of the country concentrates on recruiting young men to fight for the Islamic State in West Africa by unleashing the cold-blooded murder of innocent citizens.

“There was intelligence that they had planned attacks in the country, before and during Christmas and the New Year festivities. Their bombing targets included fuel depots, foreign missions, the police and military establishments.

“Their network is very wide. But so much was achieved by the DSS, which made a significant number of arrests in the last two months that helped to preempt those attacks. This helped to save Nigeria from the spate of major terrorist attacks witnessed elsewhere that were syndicated by ISIS worldwide.”

The source added that reports submitted to the Presidency, also revealed that security officials now fear an influx of other ISIS members into many parts of the country.

“We are learning more and more about this complex and sophisticated network. This is the main reason why the secret service is not parading those suspects so far arrested.

It has become clear to us, by now, that the challenge facing this country is a serious one,” he said.