IVTEC Bill, Others Become Law in Kwara

TODAY, the Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed signed into law the bill establishing the International Vocational, Technical and Entrepreneurship Development College (IVTEC), Ajase-Ipo.

It would be recalled that State House of Assembly recently passed the bill after considering salient issues bordering on the management, composition of the Governing Council, appointments and funding mechanism of the College.

Speaking on IVTEC, Gov Ahmed said his administration is determined to ensure that the objectives of establishing the College are achieved

He said that IVTEC was established to tackle unemployment by equipping youths with relevant vocational and entrepreneurial skills that will make them employable, self-reliant, and contribute to the socio-economic development of the State and Nigeria in general.

Recall that the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo commissioned IVTEC in 2017 and commended the foresight of Governor Ahmed, noting that the programmes and curriculum of the college were tailored towards the exact needs of the country.

Governor Ahmed has also signed the State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Bill 2017 into law. The law seeks to redress the congested Ilorin Master Plan and curb the proliferation of illegal buildings, including filling stations in the State.

The new law also unbundles the State Town Planning and Development Authority, with the establishment of the Physical Planning Authority and the Development Control Agency to conform to international best practices.

The governor has equally assented to the Kwara State Road Traffic Management Authority (Amendment) Law, 2017, as passed by the State Assembly.