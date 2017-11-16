JAMB Releases Exam Dates in 2018

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board said on Wednesday morning that the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in 2018 would hold on March 9 to March 17, 2018.

According to the report culled from The Punch, the JAMB Registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, announced this during an ongoing stakeholders’ meeting, saying that the dates were chosen “taking into cognizance the dates of other public examinations.”

The board said the mock examination would hold between January 22 and 27, adding that the application fee remained N5000.