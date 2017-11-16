JAMB Releases Exam Dates in 2018

Posted on Nov 15 2017 - 2:55pm by Independent Kwaran
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
84
Tagged as
Related

Ahead LG Elections: Shun Violence, But Vote Wisely, Kwarans Advised

PDP logo, Peoples' Democratic Party

LG Polls: Kwara PDP Shuns Signing of Peace Accord

THE Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem Age, UNILORIN. The New V.C. of UNILORIN, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Kwara State News, Latest News from Kwara State Nigeria, Ilorin, Kwara, Kwara State

UNILORIN Will Sustain Uninterrupted Academic Calendar- V.C.

Flag Off of 2015 International Polio Day, Kwara Reports, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Kwara State News, Kwara News, Polio in Nigeria, Kwara State flag off of Polio Eradication

FG Need to Encourage Local Auto Firms- Forgo Chief

PDP logo, Peoples' Democratic Party

Oyedepo Emerges Kwara PDP Chairman

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board said on Wednesday morning that the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in 2018 would hold on March 9 to March 17, 2018.

According to the report culled from The Punch, the JAMB Registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, announced this during an ongoing stakeholders’ meeting, saying that the dates were chosen “taking into cognizance the dates of other public examinations.”

The board said the mock examination would hold between January 22 and 27, adding that the application fee remained N5000.

Leave A Response