JAMB Releases Results of Mock UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the just-conducted mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Fabian Benjamin, head of JAMB’s media and information, disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Lagos on Thursday.

The board’s media head also described the conduct of the examination nationwide as hitch free.

Benjamin advised candidates to check their results online by visiting www.jamb.org.ng with their registration numbers.

A total of 245,753 candidates registered for the mock examination which took place on Monday.