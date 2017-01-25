Kogi Court Remands Man in Prison Over Kidnap of 5-year-old Boy

Posted on Jan 24 2017 - 1:52pm by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
74
Related

Kogi Assembly Threatens Legal Action Against Leadership Newspaper

Nigeria Police Force, Police Force, Nigeria

Police Arrest Fake ICPC Official in Ilorin

L-R: Minister of Information and Culture – Lai Mohammed; Minister of State Industry, Trade and Investment – Aisha Abubakar; H.E. Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of Industry Trade and Investment -Dr. Okechukwu E. Enelamah; Kwara State Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed; and Gov of Abia State Okezie Ikpeazu during the Media Launch of MSME Clinics at the State House, Abuja,

FG Launches Project to Boost MSMEs in Nigeria

Kwara Speaker, Rt, Hon. Ali Ahmad, KWHA Screening of commissioners, Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon-Razak-Atunwa, Speaker Kwara State House of Assembly,KWHA Screening, Ali Ahmad, ali ahmad, Hon Ali Ahmad, Dr. Ali Ahmad, Member of the house of Representatives Dr. Ali Ahmad

Kwara Assembly Wants Ban on Construction of Petrol Stations in Residential Areas

IFK, Infrastructure Development Fund (IF-K), Kwara State Government, Kwara State, Latest News from Kwara State, Ilorin

Kwara Govt Releases N2.1b To Contractors Handling Projects

A Lokoja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded a man, Abdulkareem Dahiru, in prison over alleged kidnap of a five-year-old boy.

The Chief Magistrate, Alhassan Husaini, ordered that Dahiru should be remanded at the Federal Prisons, Koton-Karfe and advised him to get a lawyer to represent him.

“The court cannot take your plea because you have no counsel representing you. I want you to get a lawyer before the next date of adjournment,’’ he ruled.

Dahiru is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping.

court, Justice, Law, Law Reports, Magistrate Courts in Nigeria, Magistrate Courts pictures, Magistrate Courts in Kwara State

Earlier, Police Prosecutor Mohammed Abaji told the court that the accused committed the offences with three others along Okene-Lokoja Road, opposite Federal College of Education, Okene.

He alleged that the accused had been on the run since the boy was kidnapped, but was arrested at Okengwe in Okene Local Government Area following a tip-off

He said investigations showed that the accused and members of his gang belonged to a dreadful group that indulged in armed robbery in Okene.

The offences contravened Section 97(1) of The Penal Code and Section 4 of the Kogi State Kidnapping and Other Related Offences Law, 2015.

The magistrate adjourned the case to Feb. 7 for mention.

NAN

Leave A Response