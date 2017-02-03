Kogi Gov.’s Wife Decries Dumping of Babies in Orphanages

MRS. Rashida Bello, the wife of Kogi State Governor, has expressed deep concern over the rising number of babies dumped in orphanages in Lokoja.

Bello,who visited some orphanage homes in Lokoja, on Thursday, appealed to nursing mothers and members of the public to desist from that act.

The governor’s wife, who was represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Bolanle Amupitan, advised nursing mothers against shirking off their responsibilities.

“Instead of throwing your baby at the orphanage, hand over the child to your relatives because they will do a better job of caring for them,” she said.

She cautioned men, who had lost their wives during childbirth, against rushing to the orphanages just to avoid the stress of caring for infants.

“For that group of people, I advise them to give their children to their relatives because the orphanage is a place for children that are actually without parents,” she said.

The governor’s wife called fore more support for orphanage homes.

“The homes need every support to raise good children in that challenging environment,” he said.

She said that the Ministry of Women Affairs had been directed to take possession of children from families who refused to visit the facility every 30 days.

Mrs. Bello advised the orphanage homes to stop receiving babies without going through the ministry’s legal processes, noting that it was safer to have such legal coverage.

NAN report that the team visited three orphanage homes in Lokoja where it donated food, material items, toiletries, among other items.

NAN