Kogi United Chairman Lauds State Govt. For Paying Debt Owed Players

ABULE Sule, the Chairman of Kogi United FC and Confluence Queens Women Football Club, on Sunday commended the state governor, Yahaya Bello, for ensuring the payment of money owed his players.

Sule said in a statement in Lokoja that the two clubs have been enjoying prompt response to their needs by the current state administration.

He said this had provided enormous motivation for the clubs’ players and officials.

“The support has made the two state-owned clubs to achieve greatly in their respective league competitions.

“The gesture by the governor will further boost the morale of the players to perform creditably in their various leagues.

“I can assure the government that both clubs will raise the bar of their performances in the coming season.

“I want to commend the state government under the Gov. Bello-led administration for its continued support to both Kogi United and Confluence Queens as well as the Feeder teams.

“The government has been responsive to matters concerning us through the Chief of Staff, Edward Onoja, who has also been very supportive.

“This reflects the governor’s passion for football and interest in youth development through sports.

“There is motivation and encouragement for the teams and having this come from the governor will continue to spur us to give more than what we are delivering.

“All entitlements to players and officials have been cleared, but as an Oliver Twist, we can only ask for more.

“I want to reassure the governor and the football-loving people of Kogi that we will re-double our efforts this coming season to get the promotion ticket for Kogi United and for Confluence Queens to claim the Women Premier League title,” Sule said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both clubs’ management has already announced Monday as resumption day for players and officials to continue preparations for the new season.

Sule had directed that players and officials of both clubs should present themselves for training on Monday by 7 a.m. at the Confluence Stadium in Lokoja.

He warned that lateness by any personnel would not be tolerated as the clubs would continue to instill discipline.

NAN reports that Kogi United finished fifth in their league, while Confluence Queens ended fourth in their own league last season.

NAN