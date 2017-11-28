KWACCIMA Boss Pledges Partnership With Govt. Over Unemployment

THE President, Kwara State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, (KWACCIMA), Alhaji Ahmed Raji, says it will partner with the state government to reduce unemployment among its youths through the various vocational skills acquisition.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin, Raji said he was optimistic that the government could reduce rate of unemployment with its new vocational entrepreneurship centre.

He expressed joy at the recent commissioning of the International Vocational and Technical Entrepreneurship Centre (IVTEC), Ajasse Ipo, by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Ahmed said that the centre, with the mission to provide technical and vocational skills, would improve the business environment in the state, which KWACCIMA could ultimately key into.

“The chamber will join hands with the state government to ensure the success of the centre and to get it to an enviable height.

“I, however, appeal to Kwara people, particularly the youth, to key into the project by becoming self reliant and self employed.’’

The KWACCIMA boss commended the foresight of the state government for establishing the centre.

He said that the centre, if well managed, would churn out standard professionals who would even be recognised globally.

“So, I want to urge the government to continue to embark on people-oriented projects and to engage the youth productively,’’ Ahmed said.

NAN