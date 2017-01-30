KWACCIMA Seeks Partnership With Kwara Govt to Enhance State Economy

THE President of the Kwara State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture(KWACCIMA), Dr Ahmed Raji, on Sunday called for more synergy between the council and the Kwara State Government, in order to improve the economy of the state.

Raji made the call in llorin, while speaking with newsmen.

He said the council was ready and willing to go into a robust relationship with the state government, to boost the state’s economy.

The KWACCIMA president said such synergy would not only revive moribund industries in the state, but would also encourage the springing up of new industries.

Raji said that it would also create more job opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths across the state.

He urged the state government to identify all mining sites in the state and have a data bank on mining activities, as another avenue for generating revenue for government

This, he noted, would bring about value addition to entrepreneurship in the state, as part of efforts to further boost the state’s economy.

“Such miners would be charged a token, to enable them to contribute to the economy, rather than allowing them to continue to operate illegally.

“All the 16 local government areas of the state are blessed with one mineral resource or the other, which can be effectively harnessed for the overall development of the state,” Raji said.

He assured that under his leadership, he has put in place a ten-point agenda which would further boost the economy of the state and pledged to effectively partner with the state government.

The KWACCIMA president also disclosed that the primary assignment of the council, which is a non-profitable outfit, was to create jobs for the unemployed youth.

He urged the state government to create a conducive environment for production activities, such as steady power supply, soft loans with single-digit repayment facility, access roads and other infrastructure, to enhance development.

NAN