KWACCIMA Urges Govt. to Seek Cheap Loans For Moribound Industries

Posted on Apr 25 2017 - 11:16am by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
33
Related
ABS FC, Kwara United FC Kwara United Football Club, Abubakar Bukola Saraki Football Club, ABS, Afonja Warriors

ABS FC Searching For New Players, Says Coach

Unlicensed PR Practitioners to be Prosecuted

Kogi map, Kogi State Governor, Governor Yahaya Bello, Achuba, Bello, Yahaya Bello, Prince Audu, Abubakar Audu, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Prince Abubakar Audu, Former Governor of Kogi State, Kogi State News,, Kogi, Kogi state logo, Kogi State, Kogi State Government, Kogi, Latest Kogi report, Kogi report, #Kogi, Kogi Oil Producing State, Oil Producing State in Nigeria, Capt. idris Wada, Kogi state logo, Kogi State, Kogi State Government, Kogi, Latest Kogi report, Kogi report, #Kogi, Kogi Oil Producing State, Oil Producing State in Nigeria, Capt. idris Wada, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News

Arewa Consultative Forum Berates Kogi Gov Over Insecurity

Rice Production, Rice Production in Kwara State, Rice Production in Nigeria, Rice Farming, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Kwara State News

Customs Seize 750 Bags of Illegally Imported Rice in Kwara

Naira, The Nigerian Currency, Naira vs Dollars, Foreign Exchange, The Nigerian Foreign Exchange, Nigerian Foreign reserve, Foreign Exchange Policy

Kwara Youths Urged to Maximise KWSG’s MSME Credits

THE Kwara State Chambers of Commerce, Industry,  Mines and Agriculture  (KWACCIMA) has called on government at all levels to source for cheap loans from international agencies to revive moribund industries.

The Chamber President, Alhaji Ahmed Raji, gave the advice in Ilorin on Monday while talking to journalists on the state of the Nigerian economy.

”To fix the economy, government must continue to seek for alternative sources of foreign exchange.

“It can even seek for cheap loans with two to three per cent interest rate from the World Bank and other international agencies like the Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA) to revive moribund industries,” he said.

Raji said this will be through special interventions that would make the industry fully bankable in all transactions.

He said that tax holiday must be considered for at least two years, while other initiatives that are growth enhancing should be embraced by the government.

The KWACCIMA boss said that slight changes in crude oil output and price would reflect on the economy because crude oil remained the major source of income for the country.

”What has happened is the increase in output and prices that have steadied at 50 dollars per litre and production of between N2 million and N2.1 million barrels per day since December last year.

“This has helped to improve the supply of dollars earned from the sale as well as our reserve.

”So long as oil output is maintained and the price continues to improve, the supply of foreign exchange is sustainable.

”With efforts by the current administration, the dollar is depreciating while the economy is gradually stabilising now, ”Raji said.

He urged all Nigerians to cooperate with the government at all levels in ensuring that the country experienced growth and development.

NAN

Leave A Response