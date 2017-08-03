Kwara APC Concludes Peaceful State Congress in Ilorin

THE state congress of the Kwara state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was at the weekend, held under a peaceful atmosphere in Ilorin, the state capital.

At the congress, which took place at the party Secretariat along Agba Road, Ilorin, three delegates emerged from each of the 16 Local government areas of the state.

The delegates emerged through affirmation by other delegates, who were elected from earlier ward and local government congresses of the party.

There was a tight security at the entrance gate to the party secretariat as all delegates and officials were screened by security personnel before being allowed entry.

The Head of the delegation from the APC national secretariat in Abuja to the congress, Mohammed Bigol, said the event was well organized with impressive turn out of party supporters.

He stated that the attendance at the congress was a testimony that the ruling party was doing well in the state.

In his opening remarks,the state chairman of the APC, Hon. Ishola Balogun- Fulani, said the congress was peaceful and rancour-free, adding that the event went well as planned.

He pointed that the conduct of the congress showed that the ruling party has 90 percent of the voting populace in the state.

The congress was well attended by party chieftains and stalwarts including Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Matthew Okedare; chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, Kamal Fagbemi; Chief of Staff, Government House, Ilorin, Baba Yusuf Abdulwahab; ambassador-designate, Professor Mohammed Gana Yisa; former Secretary to the state government, Saka Isau (SAN) and members of the state executive council among others.

