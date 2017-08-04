Kwara Assembly Approves Another N1bn Loan For Farmers

THE Kwara House of Assembly on Wednesday approved additional N1billion loan to boost agricultural ahead of the 2018 farming season in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the approval followed a request by Gov. AbdulFatah Ahmed which was presented at the House plenary by the Speaker, Dr Ali Ahmad.

NAN recalls that the House had granted a similar request of N1billion from the executive in February 2017 for the development of agriculture in the state.

According to the governor, the facility would be disbursed under the Anchor Borrowers Programme of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He expressed the state government determination to focus on agriculture as key driver of the state’s economy and catalyst for industrialisation.

Ahmed noted that the Kwara was ecologically endowed to grow maize, soya beans, rice and cassava.

In approving the loan, the House called for proper monitoring to ensure that facility was disbursed to genuine farmers in the state.

It directed the House Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources to ascertain the impact of the N1 billion approved earlier on agricultural activities.

The House also directed the committee to produce a comprehensive list of farmers who benefitted from each constituency in the state.

(NAN)