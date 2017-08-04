Kwara Assembly Approves Another N1bn Loan For Farmers

Posted on Aug 3 2017 - 9:39am by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
121
Related
Kwara road, Roads, Road construction, construction of roads in Ilorin, Construction of roads in Kwara, Dr. Amuda Kannike, Kwara State Commissioner for works, #Saymaigida, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed for second term

Firm Unveils Roll-out Plan For Light Up Kwara Phase 2

Unilorin, Origin Group Partner on Honey Production

Map of Nigeria, Nigeria Flag, flag of Nigeria, Fereral republic of Nigeria flag, colour of Nigeria flag is Green and white

FG Approves N20bn For Road Reconstruction in Plateau, Kwara

Kwara Map, Kwara State, Latest News from Kwara state Nigeria, Latest Kwara News, Kwara State News

Kwara LGs Are Repaying N4.8bn Loan Secured to Settle Workers, Pensioners 2-Month Arrears in 2015 – Commissioner

Deputy Governor of Kwara State Elder Peter Kisira, Kwara Deputy Governor, Elder Peter Kishira taking the oath of office, Re-elected Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State, Swearing in of Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State, Ahmed Abdulfatah, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Alhaji Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed AutobiographyGov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed, Prince Azu Nwandu, INEC Nigeria, Independent National Electoral Commission, Kwara APC governor ship primaries, Abdulfatah Ahmed, Ahmed presents 2015 appropriation bill, Ahmed Abdulfatah, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Alhaji Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed AutobiographyGov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed, Prince Azu Nwandu, INEC Nigeria, Independent National Electoral Commission, Kwara APC governor ship primaries,

Kwara Deputy Gov Commends Kebbi State Govt’s Agricultural initiative

THE Kwara House of Assembly on Wednesday approved additional N1billion loan to boost agricultural ahead of the 2018 farming season in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the approval followed a request by Gov. AbdulFatah Ahmed which was presented at the House plenary by the Speaker, Dr Ali Ahmad.

NAN recalls that the House had granted a similar request of N1billion from the executive in February 2017 for the development of agriculture in the state.

According to the governor, the facility would be disbursed under the Anchor Borrowers Programme of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He expressed the state government determination to focus on agriculture as key driver of the state’s economy and catalyst for industrialisation.

kwara State House of Assembly, KWHA Screening of commissioners, Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon-Razak-Atunwa, Speaker Kwara State House of Assembly,KWHA Screening, Ali Ahmad, ali ahmad, Hon Ali Ahmad, Dr. Ali Ahmad, Member of the house of Representatives Dr. Ali Ahmad

Ahmed noted that the Kwara was ecologically endowed to grow maize, soya beans, rice and cassava.

In approving the loan, the House called for proper monitoring to ensure that facility was disbursed to genuine farmers in the state.

It directed the House Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources to ascertain the impact of the N1 billion approved earlier on agricultural activities.

The House also directed the committee to produce a comprehensive list of farmers who benefitted from each constituency in the state.

(NAN)

Leave A Response