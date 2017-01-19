Kwara Assembly Insists on Demolition of 2 Filling Stations in llorin

Posted on Jan 19 2017
THE Kwara House of Assembly on Thursday said it had not rescinded its resolution to demolish the two remaining illegal petrol filling stations out of four constructed in a densely populated areas in some parts of llorin.

The House Leader, Alhaji Hassan Oyeleke, made the clarification while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on reasons for delaying the demolition of the two stations.

The House had, after adopting the report of its ad hoc Committee on Proliferation of Filling Stations in October 2016, ordered the demolition of four stations located in a densely populated areas in some parts of llorin.

Two of the stations were demolished in early October 2016 under the supervision of the state Town Planing Development Authority.

When NAN visited the locations of the two yet to be demolished on Thursday, business activities were not in progress.

kwara State House of Assembly, KWHA Screening of commissioners, Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon-Razak-Atunwa, Speaker Kwara State House of Assembly,KWHA Screening, Ali Ahmad, ali ahmad, Hon Ali Ahmad, Dr. Ali Ahmad, Member of the house of Representatives Dr. Ali Ahmad

The Leader of the assembly, Alhaji Hassan Oyeleke, wondered why the remaining two were yet to be demolished in compliance with the resolution.

He said the decision of the House to ask for the demolition was still in force which could only be upturned at a plenary.

“If there is new fact to upturn the decision of the House, it will be discussed at plenary; the stand of the House remains binding.”

In his reaction, the state Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Alhaji Muideen Alalade, said the ministry was working demolish the other two stations.

He attributed the delay in compliance to some logistic problems.

The commissioner said the two affected stations had already stocked petrol in their pits which needed the service of experts to exhume the tanks before the demolition could take place.

Alalade said the stations were not transacting any business anymore.

(NAN)

