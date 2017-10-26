Kwara Assembly Passes 2017 Revised Appropriation Bill of N166bn

THE Kwara House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a revised 2017 Appropriation Bill of N166.1 billion.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the passage of the bill was in response to the request of Gov. AbdulFatah Ahmed in his message to the House early in October.

The revised state Appropriation Bill was passed after the House had approved all the classes on the bill during the committee of whole, which lasted less than one hour.

According to the bill, the revised capital expenditure expenditure is now N80.9 billion, while the recurrent expenditure is N77.6 billion.

After the Clerk of the House, Alhaji Mohammed Katsina had read the bill for the third time, the Deputy Speaker, Mr Mathew Okedare, who presided over the plenary, directed him to produce a clean copy of the bill for the governor’s assent.

NAN recalls that the House had earlier approved over N160 billion as 2017 Kwara budget.

In another development, the house called on the state’s Commissioner of Police, Lawan Ado, to critically look into complains about his officers and men over allegations of harassment.

The house made the call after considering a matter of urgent public importance raised by Masud Bakare (APC, Omupo constituency).

Bakare had alleged sexual harassment of a female along pipeline road in Ilorin by some Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) Officers under the command.

NAN