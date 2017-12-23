Kwara Assembly Passes Bill For Establishment of Vocational College

Posted on Dec 22 2017
KWARA House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill for the establishment of Kwara State Vocational Technical and Entrepreneurship Development College.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the college is situated at Ajase-Ipo in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

The House Leader, Hassan Oyeleke, moved motion for the passage of the bill, which was an Executive Bill sponsored by Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed.

The bill was passed after clause by clause consideration of the recommendations of the House Committee on Education and Human Capital Development.

After its passage, the Speaker, Dr Ali Ahmad, directed Clerk of the House to transmit clean copy of the bill to the governor for his assent.

Also, the House received laying of two reports on bills from two of its standing committees.

The two reports are Report of the House Committee on Land, Housing and Urban Development on Town and Country Planning Amendment Bill, 2016.

The other bill is the Kwara State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Bill.

NAN

