Kwara Assembly Passes N190b 2018 Budget

Posted on Dec 21 2017
THE Kwara State House of Assembly has passed the State’s 2018 Budget of N190,997,425,571, Kwara Daily reports. Members of the House passed the budget at its plenary on Thursday.

The figure is about N9b higher than the N181, 886, 056, 555.00 budget proposal the State Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed presented before the House in November.

Recall that the House yesterday, suspended further consideration of the 2018 Appropriation Bill, following alleged non implementation of its resolutions on reversal of hike in tuition fee of the State owned Polytechnic.

The Assembly, however resumed consideration of the budget today following the composition of a Committee to look into the alleged school fee hike by Governor Ahmed.

It would be recalled that the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ali Ahmad, had during the budget presentation last month, promised that the assembly would work on the budget and ensured that it is passed into law before 31st December, 2017.

Ahmad said this was to allow the government bring new lease of life to the people of the state.

