Kwara Assembly Scores 2016 Budget at 54% Performance

Posted on Dec 30 2016
THE Speaker, Kwara House of Assembly, Dr Ali Ahmad, on Thursday scored the implementation of the state 2016 budget at 54 per cent.

Ahmad said this in his office while addressing newsmen shortly after the presentation of the 2017 budget by Gov. AbdulFatah Ahmed.

Ahmad attributed the 54 per cent performance of the state’s 2016 budget to inability of the state government to execute many projects due to economic recession in the country.

Kwara Speaker, Rt, Hon. Ali Ahmad, KWHA Screening of commissioners, Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon-Razak-Atunwa, Speaker Kwara State House of Assembly,KWHA Screening, Ali Ahmad, ali ahmad, Hon Ali Ahmad, Dr. Ali Ahmad, Member of the house of Representatives Dr. Ali Ahmad

Kwara Speaker, Rt Hon. Ali Ahmad

The Speaker described the 54 per cent performance of the 2016 budget as remarkable in view of the economic situation of the country.

Ahmad expressed optimism that the 2017 budget performance of the state would surpass that of the 2016.

He said the House would intensify more effort on its oversight functions to ensure that the dividends of democracy get to all residents in the state.

The Speaker said that the legislature would not support the execution of projects or action that would not be beneficial to the people of the state.

Ahmad described insinuations in some quarters that the House was a rubber stamp in view of the fact that all the lawmakers belong to the same party.

(NAN)

