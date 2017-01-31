Kwara Assembly Summons SSG, IRS Chairman Over Military, Paramilitary Recruitments

Posted on Jan 31 2017 - 7:25pm by Eyitayo
KWARA House of Assembly on Tuesday summoned Secretary to the State Government (SSG), and Chairman, Kwara State lnternal Revenue Service (KWIRS) over observed irregularities in recent military and paramilitary recruitments.

The SSG, Alhaji Isiaka Gold and KWIRS Chairman, Dr Muritala Awodun, are expected to address the issue surrounding alleged short-changing of the state’s indigenes in the recruitment before the legislators.

The invitation of the government officials was sequel to the report of the investigation of the assembly’s Committee on Judiciary on the issue.

Kwara Speaker, Rt, Hon. Ali Ahmad, KWHA Screening of commissioners, Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon-Razak-Atunwa, Speaker Kwara State House of Assembly,KWHA Screening, Ali Ahmad, ali ahmad, Hon Ali Ahmad, Dr. Ali Ahmad, Member of the house of Representatives Dr. Ali Ahmad

The SSG is expected to explain the details of recruitment, which the lawmakers described as “a cheat’’ on the state.

Awodun will brief the assemblymen on allegations of proliferation of fake certificates of origin of various local government areas in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the house on Thursday directed the Committee on Judiciary to investigate the alleged cheating of Kwara indigenes in the military and paramilitary recruitments.

NAN

