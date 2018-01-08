Kwara Assembly to Promulgate Law Against Kidnapping, Ritual Killings, Others

SPEAKER, Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ali Ahmad has pledged to Kwarans that the legislature would within the next 3 months promulgate a law that would curb kidnapping, ritual killings, sales of human parts and other related vices in the state.

Ahmad lamented that the menace which has reached its crescendo must be tackled headlong by every stakeholder, regretting that the issue has been on daily increase; particularly in the state capital.

This was disclosed in a press release issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Shuaib Abdulkadir, following the Speaker’s courtesy visit to the newly inaugurated Executives of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) over the weekend at the union’s Secretariat, Geri- Alimi, Ilorin.

Condemning the illicit acts, Ahmad said the manner those crimes are being perpetrated was increasingly becoming embarrassing to the state, especially in Ilorin, and must be condemned in totality.

The legislator noted that the present law in operation does not make it convenient for the law enforcement agencies to adequately prosecute culprits and their accomplices when apprehended.

He, however, stated that once the legislators resume plenary on January 23rd, every necessary machinery would be put in place to ensure that the proposed law is all encompassing including grave digging and other related cases.

Ahmad maintained that there was no doubt that Ilorin was fast growing into a mega city, but the culture, norms, values, character, legacies and sanctity of the city must not be eroded.While congratulating the executives, the Speaker enjoined them to brace up for the challenges and daunting task ahead.

He encouraged them to embark on re-orientation of the youths against the quick rich syndrome and negative attitudes that could disrupt the peace of the town and destroy their future.

Earlier, the IEDPU President, Amb. Sheik AbdulAzeez who had described the Speaker’s visit as laudable urged the legislator to assist in expanding the law that ban sales and consumption of alcohol and other hard drugs within the core areas of Ilorin.

He also called on the lawmakers to make a law that would put a stop to sales and consumption of alcohol and smoking of marijuana in various garages in Ilorin as well as betting, which he said, was very rampant among the youths.