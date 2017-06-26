Kwara At 50 Theme Song Competition: Winner Receives N500K Cash Prize

THE winner of the Kwara At 50 theme song competition, Hassan Taiwo, aka Baba Tee was on Thursday presented a cash prize of N500, 000 by the State government.

Out of scores of entries received for the theme song competition, Taiwo’s song was adjudged the best.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Chairman of the Organising Committee of Kwara 50th Anniversary, Alhaji Isiaka Gold made the cash presentation to the winner.

He congratulated him and urged him to improve on his skills, saying that the sky is his limit.

Speaking with newsmen after receiving his cash prize, Taiwo said he was excited and he was lucky to have emerged as the winner of the competition considering the number of entries it attracted.

Taiwo expressed gratitude to the government for the gesture and dedicated the feat to Almighty God, his family and fans.