Kwara Begins Sensitisation at Hospitals, LGAs

Posted on Oct 9 2017
THE Kwara Ministry of Health says it has commenced sensitisation at health facilities and the local government areas across the state on the monkeypox disease.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Sulaiman Alege, told journalists on Monday in Ilorin, that the education unit of the ministry has swung into action.

kwara hospital, Health care, NHIS, National Health Insurance Scheme, Kogi State, Kogi State Government

”We have commenced sensitisation through our education units, both at health facilities and the local government areas.

”This is to make people aware of the virus because some people haven’t heard about it before.

”We also want them to be aware of the symptoms to watch out for to prevent any outbreak of the virus in the state,” Alege said.

Early last week, there was an outbreak of monkeypox disease in Bayelsa.

The source of the infection is having contact with animals, such as monkey.
The disease was first identified in laboratory monkeys, hence its name, but in its natural state, it seems to infect rodents more often than primates.

NAN

