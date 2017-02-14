Kwara, BOI, to Incorporate Social Investment Programme Beneficiaries Into Cooperative Groups

Posted on Feb 13 2017 - 6:29pm by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
Categorized as
56
Related
Nigeria Police Force, Police Force, Nigeria

3 Nabbed For Exhuming Corpses From Graves in Ilorin

Nigeria school children, girl child education in Nigeria, Girl child education in Kwara State, pupils, students, school children, Nigerian Union of Teachers, NUT, Ebola Virus Disease, EVD, Ebola Epidemic, Teachers in Nigeria, Schools resumption

Kogi Govt. to Feed 181,000 Pupils to Complement FG’s Feeding Programme

Kwara Command Trains 58 Police on Fire Arm Handling

Ilala bridge, Shaare oke-ode road, ifelodoun Local Government Area, Kwara road, Roads, Road construction, construction of roads in Ilorin, Construction of roads in Kwara, Dr. Amuda Kannike, Kwara State Commissioner for works, #Saymaigida, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed for second term

Shoddy Job: Kwara May Terminate Ilala Bridge Contract

Map of Nigeria, Nigeria Flag, flag of Nigeria, Fereral republic of Nigeria flag, colour of Nigeria flag is Green and white

Cleric Advises Nigerians to Shun Desires For Material Wealth

KWARA Government plans to collaborate with Bank of Industry (BOI) to incorporate beneficiaries of the Federal Government Social Investment Programme (SIP) into cooperative groups.

The state Director for the Conditional Cash Transfer scheme, Mrs Aminat Yahaya-Bagudu, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Monday.

Yahaya-Bagudu said the government was ready to ensure that beneficiaries used the monthly allowance for tangible projects.

“This is coming on the heels of the government’s quest to ensure that beneficiaries used the money for tangible projects.

Kwara State Government, Kwara State Government Logo, Kwara State, ilorin, kwsg, governor Ahmed, latest news in ilorin, latest news in kwara, schools' resumption, ebola outbreak, education in kwara, september 22, date of resumption, government of kwara state, logo of kwsg, Kwara State Government Logo

“A rotational savings system has been instituted for participants in the scheme, which will allow them to have access to loan.

“Those who have joined a cooperative society will now have access to loan based on what they have contributed in their rotational savings.

“What the government is doing now is to group these people into cooperative groups so that they will make rotational savings which will make them eligible for loans,” she said

The director said that BOI would coordinate the exercise through government entrepreneurship programmes.

“The BOI will identify the businesses such an individual wants to embark on, then 80 per cent of the money required will be released.

“They will also monitor and ensure that the money is spent for the intended purpose,” Yahaya-Bagudu said.

She said that her office was committed to sensitising the people on the need to enter into partnership with cooperative groups.

NAN

Leave A Response