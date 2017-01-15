Kwara Cashew Processing Factory to Provide Jobs For 600 Youths by March

THE Head, Corporate Affairs, Harmony Holdings Limited, Mr Kayode Aremu, has said that the Kwara State cashew processing factory, Ogbondoroko in Ilorin East Local Government Area would be completed in March.

Aremu told newsmen on Thursday that after the completion of the factory’s renovation and expansion, it is expected to provide jobs for 600 youths in the state.

”Work is at advanced stage at the factory, and our team was recently on a tour of the site.

”In two months time, the renovation and expansion of the factory would have been completed and it is expected to provide jobs for at least 600 youths in the state,” Aremu said.

Harmony Holdings Limited is the Kwara Government owned company in charge of the state government’s firms.

(NAN)