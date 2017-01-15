Kwara Cashew Processing Factory to Provide Jobs For 600 Youths by March

Posted on Jan 13 2017 - 11:17am by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
132
Related
Kwara-State-map, Kwara State, Latest Kwara news, Kwara News, Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Givernment Area of Kwara State

Kwara CCT Beneficiaries Commend President Buhari

buhari presents 2017 budgets, Buhari, President Muhammadu Buhari, Buhari, Ahmed Abdulfatah, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Alhaji Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed AutobiographyGov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed, Prince Azu Nwandu, INEC Nigeria, Independent National Electoral Commission, Kwara APC governor ship primaries,M Buhari, Ibikunle Amosun, General Muhammadu Buhari, APC, GMB, Muhammadu Buhari's profile, Muhammadu Buhari's Assets, Muhammadu Buhari's

Buhari Approves Management For River Basin Authorities

Nigeria Police Force, Police Force, Nigeria

NAMA Workers Protest Alleged Police Brutalization of Colleague in Ilorin

Kogi state logo, Kogi State, Kogi State Government, Kogi, Latest Kogi report, Kogi report, #Kogi, Kogi Oil Producing State, Oil Producing State in Nigeria, Capt. idris Wada

No Disagreement in Nominating New Obaro of Kabba – High Chief

Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Kwara CAN, Kwara State Government, Kwara State, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Latest News from Kwara State Nigeria, Ilorin

Ilorin CAN Applauds FRC’s Scribe Sack, Dissolution of Board

THE Head, Corporate Affairs, Harmony Holdings Limited, Mr Kayode Aremu, has said that the Kwara State cashew processing factory, Ogbondoroko in Ilorin East Local Government Area would be completed in March.

Aremu told newsmen on Thursday that after the completion of the factory’s renovation and expansion, it is expected to provide jobs for 600 youths in the state.

cashew factory, cashew-nuts, Raw Material Research and Development council (RMRDC), Kwara News, Latest Kwara News

”Work is at advanced stage at the factory, and our team was recently on a tour of the site.

”In two months time, the renovation and expansion of the factory would have been completed and it is expected to provide jobs for at least 600 youths in the state,” Aremu said.

Harmony Holdings Limited is the Kwara Government owned company in charge of the state government’s firms.

(NAN)

Leave A Response