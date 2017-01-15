Kwara CCT Beneficiaries Commend President Buhari

BENEFICIARIES of the ongoing Federal Government Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) Scheme in Kwara have

commended President Muhammadu Buhari for introducing the programme.

The beneficiaries, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said this was the first time aged people were taken care of by a government programme.

One of the beneficiaries from Ilorin West Local Council, Mrs Sherifat Oba, an octogenarian, said the money would assist her immensely.

She said as a widow, the monthly stipend will go a long way in ameliorating her financial problems.

Madam Oba, a seller of Kolanut and bitter Cola, said she would use the money to buy more goods for sale.

Another beneficiary, 77- year- old Madam Asiata Ayoola, commended the Federal Government for what she described as “miracle money” for old people in the country.

Ayoola, a widow, said the money would solve most of her petty needs, adding that she would no longer beg for money before she could eat.

Alhaji Ayuba Lawal, 75 , and from Obanisuwa, Waraosin in Egbejila area of Ilorin West Local Government Area, said he had collected the N5, 000 on behalf of his family.

The Octogenarian commended the federal government for the gesture which he said would help the poor and the aged in the society.

Another beneficiary, 80 -year- old madam Suliat Ibrahim, from Ile Lanigba, Ipata Oloje, Ilorin, also expressed gratitude to the government for the money.

Abdulrahman Olloto, 70, and from Tetenge Apeleke, Alanamu Area of Ilorin, said he was very happy to receive the money from the federal government.

A septuagenarian beneficiary who spoke to NAN, Alhaji Mohammed Lawal from Ilorin West Local Government Area, said he couldn’t believe it until he got the money.

He commended the federal government for the gesture, adding that this would take care of some of his family’s needs.

Another beneficiary, Hajia Maimunat Kareem, from Ilorin West, also expressed joy and prayed God to bless the President.

An economist, Mr Akintunde Olayemi, commended the government on the N5,000 disbursement of fund to the poor.

Olayemi told NAN that it was a giant step by the government to make good its promises to the people.

He added that the scheme would boost economic activities in the benefiting rural communities.

“I think this is a step toward combating poverty in Nigeria, especially in the poverty stricken rural communities.

“Economic activities can once again be revived because these people can trade with as low as N2, 000 to N3, 000 depending on their choice of trade.

“With this, they can become financially independent and empowered, especially the women.

“Agriculture will also thrive better as the money can be used for purchase of inputs to boost agriculture in the communities where beneficiaries reside.

“All that is needed is awareness and enlightenment on how to invest rather than spending in anticipation of the next payment,” he added.

He, however, urged the government to sustain the scheme, adding that the recent payments should not be the last and youths should also be included in the scheme.

Olayemi said the Conditional Cash Transfer was better than the SURE-P of the Jonathan Administration.

Hajia Aminat Yahaya Bagudu, the Desk Officer of the scheme in Kwara, said 1, 080 households in 360 communities spread across 12 local government areas of the state were benefiting from the first phase of the programme in the state.

Bagudu said the second phase would cover Oyun, Irepodun, Baruten and Ekiti local government areas which had yet to have their respective Single Register; a data base of the poor and vulnerable.

She explained that the data base was generated under the Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO), operated by the World Bank.

According to her, it also involved selected Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) visiting communities and asking them during a Community Dialogue session to give their definition of poverty.

“Once they have done that, they are then asked to mention people in that community who fell into that category and it is from there that they would go and verify the claims and that was how the data was generated without any political input,” she said.

Also speaking on the scheme, Hajia Asiata Saka, Kwara Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, disclosed that more than 10, 000 people were expected to benefit from the scheme in the state.

Saka said that the beneficiaries were spread across the 16 local government areas of the state.

