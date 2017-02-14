Kwara Command Trains 58 Police on Fire Arm Handling

…it’ll reduce accidental discharge- CP

THE Kwara State Police Commissioner, Olusola Amore, has said the training of 58 police officers on firearm handling will reduce accidental discharge by officers.

He stated this during the passing out parade for Conventional Policemen on Combat Operation Training, which was held at the 15PMF Squadron, Kulende area, Ilorin last Thursday.

Amore added that the training is to take care of performance indicator, saying, “Their perfomance on the field has shown us their deficiency and our focus is to train them to counter those deficiencies.

“The police boss said the major aim of the training is going to curb or eliminate accidental discharge by men and officers of the command.

During the training analysis, we discover that the trainees were not use to gun handling. The reason for the programme is to bring these policemen together to become conversant with the firearm they carry.

He expressed satisfaction with performance of the trainees, saying they have received requisite training for effective policing of the state.

“This is also in compliance with the Inspector General of Police’s directives on Training and Retraining of men for efficient service delivery.”

He, however, thanked the government and people of Kwara State for their support, saying, “I wish to restate my commitment to ensuring that Kwara state will continue to enjoy the best policing system as practiced globally, this we shall achieve by constantly training the men while making the best use of the available resources, both human and logistics.

Earlier in his address, the Squadron Commander, No 15 Squadron, Ilorin, CSP Idowu Olanrewaju, disclosed that participants were introduced to range practice at the Squadron’s Range, situated at Panada village, Oke Oyi, Ilorin.

He said, a total number of 58 men participated in the training, comprising of three Inspectors and 53 rank and file. ” They all performed well to the expected standard during their training course “.

However, the training entailed Ambush and Counter Ambush, Weapon handling, Tactical Combat Casualty care , Beat and Road Block, Arrest and Detention among others. The trainees were also presented certificates by the commissioner.

Among the outstanding trainees were, Corporal Adeyeye Adewumi, Corporal Idowu Adekunle, Inspector Sulaiman Ahmed, Inspector Ibraheem Umar, Woman Inspector Maria Akanbi, Sergeant Balogun Kabir, Sergeant Salako Seun and Uthman Abdulkadir.

Two of the trainees, however, suffered injury during the course of the training.

