Kwara Command Trains 58 Police on Fire Arm Handling

Posted on Feb 13 2017 - 1:53pm by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
78
Related
Kwara State Government, Kwara State Government Logo, Kwara State, ilorin, kwsg, governor Ahmed, latest news in ilorin, latest news in kwara, schools' resumption, ebola outbreak, education in kwara, september 22, date of resumption, government of kwara state, logo of kwsg, Kwara State Government Logo

Kwara, BOI, to Incorporate Social Investment Programme Beneficiaries Into Cooperative Groups

Nigeria Police Force, Police Force, Nigeria

3 Nabbed For Exhuming Corpses From Graves in Ilorin

Nigeria school children, girl child education in Nigeria, Girl child education in Kwara State, pupils, students, school children, Nigerian Union of Teachers, NUT, Ebola Virus Disease, EVD, Ebola Epidemic, Teachers in Nigeria, Schools resumption

Kogi Govt. to Feed 181,000 Pupils to Complement FG’s Feeding Programme

Ilala bridge, Shaare oke-ode road, ifelodoun Local Government Area, Kwara road, Roads, Road construction, construction of roads in Ilorin, Construction of roads in Kwara, Dr. Amuda Kannike, Kwara State Commissioner for works, #Saymaigida, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed for second term

Shoddy Job: Kwara May Terminate Ilala Bridge Contract

Map of Nigeria, Nigeria Flag, flag of Nigeria, Fereral republic of Nigeria flag, colour of Nigeria flag is Green and white

Cleric Advises Nigerians to Shun Desires For Material Wealth

…it’ll reduce accidental discharge- CP

THE Kwara State Police Commissioner, Olusola Amore, has said the training of 58 police officers on firearm handling will reduce accidental discharge by officers.

He stated this during the passing out parade for Conventional Policemen on Combat Operation Training, which was held at the 15PMF Squadron, Kulende area, Ilorin last Thursday.

Amore added that the training is to take care of performance indicator, saying, “Their perfomance on the field has shown us their deficiency and our focus is to train them to counter those deficiencies.

“The police boss said the major aim of the training is going to curb or eliminate accidental discharge by men and officers of the command.

During the training analysis, we discover that the trainees were not use to gun handling. The reason for the programme is to bring these policemen together to become conversant with the firearm they carry.

He expressed satisfaction with performance of the trainees, saying they have received requisite training for effective policing of the state.

“This is also in compliance with the Inspector General of Police’s directives on Training and Retraining of men for efficient service delivery.”

He, however, thanked the government and people of Kwara State for their support, saying, “I wish to restate my commitment to ensuring that Kwara state will continue to enjoy the best policing system as practiced globally, this we shall achieve by constantly training the men while making the best use of the available resources, both human and logistics.

Earlier in his address, the Squadron Commander, No 15 Squadron, Ilorin, CSP Idowu Olanrewaju, disclosed that participants were introduced to range practice at the Squadron’s Range, situated at Panada village, Oke Oyi, Ilorin.

He said, a total number of 58 men participated in the training, comprising of three Inspectors and 53 rank and file. ” They all performed well to the expected standard during their training course “.

However, the training entailed Ambush and Counter Ambush, Weapon handling, Tactical Combat Casualty care , Beat and Road Block, Arrest and Detention among others. The trainees were also presented certificates by the commissioner.

Among the outstanding trainees were, Corporal Adeyeye Adewumi, Corporal Idowu Adekunle, Inspector Sulaiman Ahmed, Inspector Ibraheem Umar, Woman Inspector Maria Akanbi, Sergeant Balogun Kabir, Sergeant Salako Seun and Uthman Abdulkadir.

Two of the trainees, however, suffered injury during the course of the training.

Source

Leave A Response