Kwara Community Renews Appeal For More Government Presence

THE people of Egosi community in Oke-Ero Local Government Area of Kwara have renewed their appeal for the location of more government establishments in the community for enhanced socio-economic development.

The Elegosi of Egosi kingdom, Oba Daniel Dada, made the appeal on Tuesday in Egosi, when title chiefs of the kingdom paid him homage, to commemorate Easter.

Dada noted that indigenes of the community had been contributing their quota to the state and national development, adding that they deserved more government presence.

Such presence, the traditional ruler said could be in terms of provision of some social amenities.

According to him, the development so far in the community had been achieved through execution of communal projects by the people.

He listed such projects to include rural electrification, rehabilitation of roads, and provision of boreholes and construction of a police post among others.

“We have never failed in our duty in giving support to successive governments in their efforts to impact positively on the grassroots.

“We are at this juncture also appealing to both the State and Federal Governments to consider the community in the allocations of social infrastructure to the community to boost our economy.

“We are also pledging our total support to the government to do everything within our capacity toward achieving its laudable and people- oriented projects,” Dada said.

The Oba said the Federal Government Health Centre in the community was one of the yet-to-be completed projects deserving urgent government attention.

The Monarch commended the Governor of the state, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed and Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, for being sensitive to the yearnings of the people of the community.

Earlier, Mr Ayinla Lawal, the President of Egosi Development Union, also urged the state government to post more teachers to schools in the community to teach some core subjects.

He also appealed for the upgrading of the community’s primary healthcare centre to a full fledge basic health centre, to bring healthcare delivery nearer to the people.

Lawal called on the indigenes of the community not to relent in contributing their quota to the transformation and development of the community.

