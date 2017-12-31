Kwara CP Seeks Partnership With Traditional Rulers Over Security

THE Kwara Commissioner of Police, Mr Lawan Ado, has appealed to traditional institutions and eminent personalities in the state to join hands with the Nigeria Police in its frantic efforts to curtail crimes and criminality in the state.

Ado made the appeal on Thursday during an interactive session with selected stakeholders under the aegis of Eminent Persons Forum, Kwara State Police Command held at the police officers mess, GRA, Ilorin.

The CP described fight against crimes as a collective responsibility of all and sundry.

He said crime fighting would be more effective and efficient if members of the community collaborated with Nigeria police in performing their official duties.

Ado assured kwara people of the commitment and dedication of the men and officers of the police in the State, promising that his men would not rest on their oars to ensure the sustenance of peace and order.

He explained that the police were working seriously to fish out the bad eggs among the system, pointing out dissidence was not peculiar to Nigeria police but could be found in all institutions and agencies.

Ado, however, thanked relevant agencies like Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), Trade Union Associations, NURTW, hoteliers and traditional institutions for their support which had ultimately helped the police to effectively carry out their operations in the state.

He pledged that efforts were going on to boost the welfare of the rank and file of the Police and provide logistics to make their job more conducive and effective.

