Kwara Deputy Gov Commends Kebbi State Govt’s Agricultural initiative

KWARA Deputy Governor, Mr Peter Kisira has commended the agricultural innovation and initiative of the Kebbi State Government.

Kisira made the commendation in Birnin Kebbi, while speaking with newsmen shortly after inspecting the state Rice Plantation and Labana Rice Mills, accompanied by his Kogi State counterpart, Mr Simon Achuba on Tuesday.

“The establishment of Labana Rice Mill and state Rice Plantation is a way to diversify the Nation’ s economy away from dependence on oil,’’ he said.

He called on other states to key into the agricultural initiative, stressing that Kwara was also making wave with great agricultural drive.

Deputy Governor of Kwara State Elder Peter Kisira

Kisira also commended leadership of the Kebbi State government on its agricultural partnership with Lagos State, reiterating the determination of the state government to partner with Kebbi state,especially in making rice available for the people of Kwara.

Kisira also commended Kebbi Deputy Gov. Alhaji Samaila Yombe for the construction of customised vehicle, adding that the idea would spur the younger generation to be more creative and innovative.

Also speaking, Achuba described the effort as a drive in the right direction, noting that agriculture was the alternative to diversifying the economy.

Achuba urged the Kebbi State government to establish a modern technical workshop to encourage and develop interest of the future generation.

‎Earlier, Yombe, who conducted his guests round the farm and the Rice Mills, reiterated the determination of the state government to improve its agricultural drive and other sectors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deputy governors were in Kebbi State for the two-day All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors` Forum meeting.

(NAN)

