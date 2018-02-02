Kwara Domesticates Urban, Regional Planning law

THE Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara state has signed the state Urban and Regional Planning bill into law, thus domesticating the law and its practices.

Under the new Law, stiffer penalties await culprits, while the state Town Planning and Development Authority had been unbundled with the establishment of the Physical Planning Authority and the Development Control Agency to conform with international best practices

A statement signed by the Chairman Caretaker Committee of Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NlTP) in Kwara state, Chief Raphael Olaifa, in llorin commended the governor for prompt signing of the law, noting that the action would fast-track implementation of the proposed master plan for cities and towns in the state.

The Town Planners, however, called for urgent implementation of the new Law to ensure efficient Urban Development of the state.

It is recalled that the state House of Assembly recently passed Urban and Regional planning bill which had been signed into law by Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed.