Kwara, Ekiti Inaugurate Committee Over Boundary Clashes

THE Ekiti and Kwara States have inaugurated a joint committee to resolve the boundary disputes between Eda Oniyo in Ekiti State and Obo Ayegunle community in Kwara State.

Governor Ayodele Fayose made the disclosure during a peace parley involving the leadership of the two communities, the representative of the Kwara state government and the Commissioners of Police from the two states, at the government house Pavilion in Ado Ekiti.

Fayose said that the six – member committee would turn in its report within two weeks. He however mandated the two warring communities not to visit the piece of land causing the dispute until the committee has finished its work.

The youths of the two border communities at the weekend allegedly engaged each other with machete, guns and other dangerous weapons and when the dust settled, 8 people were fatally injured.

Fayose therefore, warned the two traditional rulers to put their subjects in check or be sanctioned. The Governor said that he and his colleague, the governor of Kwara State would not hesitate to suspend the two monarchs.

“We are not interested in blood shed. Some people don’t know the meaning of peace. Because violence pays, that is why they are doing it. There are financiers for every violence.

“I blame this crisis on leadership failure. The two sides know the sponsors who left these people in these conditions because of worthless land. If you cannot guarantee peace in your domain, we will suspend you Kabiyesi (Monarch).

This should be the last warning to both of you.“I appeal to you the traditional rulers and the local government Chairmen in both communities to allow peace to reign. Any young man who causes violence will go for it “.

The governor later made the two monarchs, the local government Chairmen to swore by the Bible that they will not sponsors violence or support act that could lead to break down of law and order.

Those present at the peace parley included the representative of Kwara Governor and his Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Leke Ogungbe, the local government Chairmen representing the two communities.Others included the Commissioner of Police Ekiti State, Ibrahim Chafe, his Kwara state counterpart among others.