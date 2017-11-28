Kwara Elongates Retirement Age to 65 For Magistrates, Counsels

THE Kwara state government Monday said it has elongated the retirement age of magistrates and state counsel to 65 years as against the initial 35 years in service.

According to the report monitored on The Nation, the state Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN) said this in Ilorin, the state capital during a national sensitisation workshop on the National Policy on Justice.

The two days’ workshop is jointly organised by the Federal Ministry of Justice and

the state government.

Alhaji Ajibade said “this was done to ensure that officers’ deep wealth of experience does not go down the drain at a time the services of the officers are at the peak and productive. It would also enhance the quality of justice dispensed in the state.”

The commissioner added that “an executive bill in respect with the administration of criminal justice is presently before the state House of Assembly for consideration and passage into law.”

Said he: “Despite the challenges we face as a nation, we have great hope that we will get things right. We are equally optimistic that Nigeria will excel in the administration of justice sector.

“We are glad that the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari has approved series of programmes and activities to enhance quick dispensation of Justice in Nigeria and recently the Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen also constituted Judiciary Monitoring Committee to enhance quick dispensation of justice in corruption related cases.

We are optimistic that this time around, the impact will be felt.

“The success of the justice sector reform will go a long way in determining Nigeria’s place in the entire world.”

Earlier, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) represented by Mrs. Ifunanya Nwajagu said the national policy on justice “provides a blueprint which outlines the various reforms desirable in the justice sector to engender smooth, fair, just and transparent administration of justice in the country.”

Declaring the workshop open, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed represented by the Secretary to the state Government (SSG), Alhaji Isiaka Gold appreciated the contributions and support of the respected members of the justice sector team and the unwavering cordiality existing between the organs of justice sector to our administration.

“I also seize this opportunity to appeal to the stakeholders in the justice sector to continue to support this administration to the achievement of its laudable and people’s oriented programmes as it relates to bringing justice to the doorsteps of the populace.

“Permit me to say that the justice sector is targeted upon as a forum where opinions and ideas about positive development, promotion and protection of human rights, the rule of law, observance of good governance and administration of justice are being adumbrated and common being advanced.

To that extent, the forum is expected to be partners in progress with government in providing enabling environment for the vital needs of the society in justice related matters,” the governor added.