Kwara Falcons Back to Winning Ways in Premier B’Ball League

David Godwin had a game-high 15 points and 3 rebounds to help Kwara Falcons beat Oluyole Warriors 81-61 on Thursday in Ilorin.

Hosts Kwara Falcons were returning to winning ways in this Kwese Premier Basketball League fixture at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Kwara State Stadium after losing 68-78 to Customs of Lagos on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Anaiye Johnson scored 12 points while Isiak Akinsanya and Akeem Adamu added 8 points each for the hosts as they held sway.

Oluyole Warriors had the spark of Godswill Achuwa, who with his dribbling skills managed to finish the game with 13 points.

NAN reports that the opening quarter finished 27-11 in favour of the hosts.

During the second quarter, most notably with 1:28 seconds left on the clock, Lanre Alimi failed to utilise on a turnover as he missed from close range for it to end at 42 – 26.

In spite of the composed display, Oluyole Warriors still could not hold their own in the third quarter losing it 40-62 points.

Oluyole Warriors’ coach Taiye Shobogun admitted that his team had a terrible game against the Kwara Falcons.

“We had a bad day, terribly bad day. There was no organised play. We struggled from the start because of the internal problem of finance we are having,” Shobogun said.

On his part, Kwara Falcons’ head coach Adewunmi Aderemi congratulated his players for the victory.

“We were able to get back to winning ways after what happened in Lagos. We played better defence and we were executing a lot more.

“We are still a work in progress. Hopefully, before we get to the playoffs, we would have rectified anything that needs to be done,” Aderemi said.

Kwara Falcons will travel to Ibadan to face the same opponents on Saturday in continuation of the regular season.

NAN