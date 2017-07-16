Kwara Falcons Back to Winning Ways in Premier B’Ball League

Posted on Jul 15 2017 - 2:27pm by Independent Kwaran
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
61
Tagged as
Related
N-power, Map of Nigeria, Nigeria Flag, flag of Nigeria, Fereral republic of Nigeria flag, colour of Nigeria flag is Green and white

N-Power Beneficiaries Demand 300 Hectares For Farming in Kwara

ABS, ABS FC, Akwa United, Akwa United Football Club, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Kwara State News, Ilorin, Kwara, Kwara State, ABS, ABS FC, Kwara United FC Kwara United Football Club, Abubakar Bukola Saraki Football Club, ABS, Afonja Warriors

ABS FC, Rivers United in Battle of Survival on Sunday

Women, Contraceptives, Ilorin, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Kwara State News

“Many Nigerian Women Don’t Use Contraceptives”- UNILORIN Don

Kwara State Government, Kwara State Government Logo, Kwara State, ilorin, kwsg, governor Ahmed, latest news in ilorin, latest news in kwara, schools' resumption, ebola outbreak, education in kwara, september 22, date of resumption, government of kwara state, logo of kwsg, Kwara State Government Logo

KWSG Earmarks N69M to Reduce Prevalence of HIV/AIDS

National School Sport Festival, NSSF, Athletics, North Central Athletics, Sport writers Association games, Kwara state media sports, Kwara state media games 2014, SWAN, journalist games, kwara journalist games , Kwara under 13, Kwara U-13

Golf: Odegha Wins Kwara @ 50 Championship

David Godwin had a game-high 15 points and 3 rebounds to help Kwara Falcons beat Oluyole Warriors 81-61 on Thursday in Ilorin.

Hosts Kwara Falcons were returning to winning ways in this Kwese Premier Basketball League fixture at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Kwara State Stadium after losing 68-78 to Customs of Lagos on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Anaiye Johnson scored 12 points while Isiak Akinsanya and Akeem Adamu added 8 points each for the hosts as they held sway.

Oluyole Warriors had the spark of Godswill Achuwa, who with his dribbling skills managed to finish the game with 13 points.

NAN reports that the opening quarter finished 27-11 in favour of the hosts.

During the second quarter, most notably with 1:28 seconds left on the clock, Lanre Alimi failed to utilise on a turnover as he missed from close range for it to end at 42 – 26.

In spite of the composed display, Oluyole Warriors still could not hold their own in the third quarter losing it 40-62 points.

Oluyole Warriors’ coach Taiye Shobogun admitted that his team had a terrible game against the Kwara Falcons.

“We had a bad day, terribly bad day. There was no organised play. We struggled from the start because of the internal problem of finance we are having,” Shobogun said.

On his part, Kwara Falcons’ head coach Adewunmi Aderemi congratulated his players for the victory.

“We were able to get back to winning ways after what happened in Lagos. We played better defence and we were executing a lot more.

“We are still a work in progress. Hopefully, before we get to the playoffs, we would have rectified anything that needs to be done,” Aderemi said.

Kwara Falcons will travel to Ibadan to face the same opponents on Saturday in continuation of the regular season.

NAN

Leave A Response