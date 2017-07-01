Kwara FIBAN 2017: Shola Seriki Promise to Improve on Members Welfare, Others

THE Freelance and Independent Broadcasters’ Association of Nigeria (FIBAN) Kwara State chapter holds it’s election on Thursday July 6th,2017 ROYAL NEWS has gathered.

A chairmanship aspirant, Mr. Amosa Shola Dauda popularly known as Shola Seriki in an interview with our reporter on Friday ascertained his commitment to move the association forward in the areas of Members’ Welfare, Professionalism and harmonious working relationship with other sisters associations in the state.

He however urged members to move with the campaign slogan: “resurgence 2017”

Shola Seriki further said: “We aimed at reviving d virility of our association. Synergising our relationship with all media houses.”