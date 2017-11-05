Kwara FRSC Reitrates Commitment to Accident-Free Ember Months

Posted on Nov 5 2017 - 3:02pm by Independent Kwaran
THE Kwara Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has reiterated its preparedness to ensure the safety of motorists during the 2017 ‘ember months’.

Mr Sunday Maku, the Sector Commander said this in a statement signed by the Sector Public Enlightenment Officer, Mr Solomon Meremikwu and made available to the News Agency in Ilorin on Saturday.

The statement quoted the sector commander to have said this at a meeting with principal officers and unit commanders of the FRSC formations in the state ahead of the National Flag-off of Ember Months Safety Campaign.

Maku asserted that the command was prepared to ensure free flow of traffic as well as to provide prompt rescue intervention to accident victims during the months and beyond.

The commander explained that the flag-off of the campaign would heightened operational and enlightenment activities in the state towards ensuring safety of motorists and road users in the state.

Source

