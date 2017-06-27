Kwara Gets New Commissioner of Police

THE Kwara State Police Command now has a new commissioner of police.

He is Mr. Lawan Ado, who will be taking over the leadership of the Police Command from the out-gone Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olusola Amore, who retired at ageof 60.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), Ajayi Okasanmi, made available to journalists in Ilorin on Thursday, he described Mr. Lawan Ado as a seasoned and thorough bred police officer, as well as a community policing expert.

The statement also said that the new CP was transferred from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Abuja where he served as the Commissioner of Police in charge of general investigation and other capacities.

It said that the new CP Lawan Ado could be reached on GSM number 08115435611.

“The command is using this medium to solicit for the cooperation of the general public in the areas of giving police information, so that together we can continue to make Kwara state a state of Harmony it is known to be”, it said.