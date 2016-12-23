Kwara Gets Second Runners-up at Miss Nigeria Competition

CHIOMA Obiadi Stephanie, a 21-year-old geology student of Nnamdi Azikwe University, Akwa, has been crowned the 40th Miss Nigeria.

In a keenly contested competition, which held on Monday at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Chioma beat 36 other ladies to emerge winner of the pageant.

Chioma, who represented Anambra, went home with a brand new SUV, one year serviced apartment, an all expense paid trip to France, a 6-month skills acquisition training in any institution of her choice and five million naira cash prize.

The 21-year-old beauty queen won the Face of UNIZIK competition in 2014 and went on to win the first place position in the 2015 Miss Anambra pageant.

Chioma also represented Nigeria in the 2016 Miss Earth competition that took place in October.

She would take over from Leesi Peter-Vigboro, the winner of the 39th edition, as Miss Nigeria and would represent the country at the Miss Universe competition in 2017.

Miss Ebonyi and Miss Kwara were first and second runners-up.

The show was hosted by Ayo Makun, actor/comedian, and Kemi Lala-Akindoju, a Nollywood actress.

Some of the judges of the pageant were Olajumoke Adenowo, Rita Dominic, Biola Alabi, Mai Atafo, Betty Irabor, Kunle Afolayan, Peter Okoye, Ibinabo Fiberesima and Debola Williams.

