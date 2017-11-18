Kwara Golf Open Will Soon Become Top in W/Africa

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed believes the Kwara Open Golf Championship will soon become Nigeria’s number event if Sterling Bank continued to support it.

Speaking at the end of the Kwara Open, which attracted players from across West Africa, an elated Governor Ahmed also said he was happy over the honour accorded him as the Vice-president at the Kwara Open. He praised Sterling Bank for helping to deliver a successful competition.

Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF) President, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola also thanked Sterling Bank for identifying with the game of golf, saying golf needed such support to become Nigeria’s game of choice.

Sunday Olapade won the lion share of the N5 million purse at the Open with a brilliant 277, 11 under par over 72 holes.

Some of the dignitaries that graced the occasion were the Senior Regional Manager Sterling Bank, Ademola Adeyemi, the Director of PGA of Nigerian, Mr. Samson Lawal and the Captain Ilorin Golf Club, Olayiwola Abdulmalik.

