Kwara Gov Gets PGA Post

Posted on Nov 10 2017 - 11:53am by Eyitayo
THE Professional Golfers’ Association of Nigeria has appointed Kwara State Governor Ahmed Abdufattah as  Life Vice-President of the body.

PGA Director  Samson Lawal said  at the 5th Kwara Open in Ilorin  the body decided to honour the governor  because of his support for the game and investment in golf development in the state.

Lawal said, “His passion for the game has been highly commendable and he has contributed immensely to the game across the state. We believe with the level of support he has shown for the game, it is only right to honour him with the esteemed Life Vice-President of the body.”

Meanwhile, Abuja-based Oche Odoh  is tied for the top place with Daniel Pam after both returned 141, three under par in the first-two rounds of the championship. Both players have ruled the PGA’s  Order of Merit in the past.

