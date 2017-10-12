Kwara Govt Approves Construction of Two Roads for N1.455B

THE Kwara State Executive Council has approved the construction of Oke-Onigbin-Isanlu-Isin and Osi-Obbo-Ayegunle-Ekiti boundary roads at the contract sum of N1.455 billion.

The State Commissioner for Works and Transport, Alhaji Aro Yahaya disclosed this while briefing newsmen shortly after the council meeting on Wednesday.

He said the Council meeting which was chaired by Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, approved the construction of the 10km Oke-Onigbin-Isanlu-Isin road at the cost of N435m and 12km Osi-Obbo-Ayegunle-Ekiti boundary road at the cost of N1.20B with a completion period of 10 months.

While noting that both roads have different topographies, the Commissioner explained that the Osi-Obbo-Ayegunle-Ekiti boundary road project includes a 12 span bridge and 4km drainage system.

He further explained that on the Oke-Onigbin-Isanlu-Isin road, earth work, asphalt overlay and stone base would be done.

Alhaji Yahaya said the projects will be funded under the State Infrastructure Development Fund (IFK) and that the contractors will move to sites immediately.

The Commissioner stated that the projects would impact positively on the economy of the State when completed.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Alhaji Mammud Ajeigbe, said the council approved the automation of all Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) collection processes by all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the State.

He said this development will facilitate the operation of a cashless system and enable the government to block revenue leakages.

The Commissioner noted that once the technologies are put in place, all state MDAs will be able to receive revenue on behalf of the State government.