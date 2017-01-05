Kwara Govt. Attributes Delay in Roads Repair to Lack of Bitumen

Posted on Jan 5 2017 - 12:08pm by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
Categorized as
2
Related
ABS FC, Kwara United FC Kwara United Football Club, Abubakar Bukola Saraki Football Club, ABS, Afonja Warriors

Lanre Ferinyaro to Join Newly Promoted ABS FC

UITH, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Surgical bed, General Hospital Ilorin, Kwara State

Hospitals Lament Rampant Cases of Patients Absconding During Treatment

Kwara map, Kwara State map, kwara State Logo, logo of Kwara State, Kwara State Government Logo

Kwara Confirms Residents Have Started Receiving N5000 Alert

kwara State Logo, logo of Kwara State, Kwara State Government Logo

Kwara Govt. Blames Parents For Poor Attendance, Absenteeism in Schools

Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali (OON), AbdulGaniyu-Ambali, PROFESSOR Abdulganiyu Ambali,unilorin VC, VC ofuniversity of ilorin

Unilorin Promotes 583 Staff

THE Kwara Government on Wednesday attributed the delay on the completion of repair of pothole ridden roads in some parts of llorin metropolis to lack of bitumen.

The Special Adviser to Gov. AbdulFatah Ahmed on Communication and Strategy, Mr Tunji Moronfoye, disclosed this in llorin during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

The governor’s aide said the state government refused to use the locally produced bitumen for the repair of the potholes ridden roads following its inferiority.

Oloro Palace Way, Babanloma Road, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Kwara Report, Kwara State News, Latest News from Kwara State Nigeria

Oloro Palace way while still under construction (Now completed) 

He said the imported bitumen ordered by the state government had arrived and the continuation of the repair of some bad portions of roads in llorin had commenced on Wednesday.

He said the government decided on importation of bitumen following the adulterated nature of locally produced one in Nigeria.

Moronfoye condemned what he described as insinuations in some quarters that the repair work was suspended due to damaged machine at the recently commissioned asphalt plant in llorin.

The governor’s aide said the new asphalt plant was functioning and capable of solving over 50 per cent asphalt need of the state for roads construction and rehabilitation.

Moronfoye assured the residents of the state that the remaining potholes ridden roads in the state capital are presently receiving attention.

NAN recalls that the state government began the repair of damaged portions of several roads in llorin on November 2016 and abandoned it after working for just three weeks.

(NAN)

Leave A Response