Kwara Govt Ban Doctors From Operating in Residences

THE Kwara Government has banned medical doctors from operating in their residences to save lives.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Atolagbe Alege, told newsmen on Monday in Ilorin that the government would henceforth sanction erring doctors.

Alege explained that the act was illegal.

He said that although such action has not been discovered, the ministry was monitoring to bring culprits to book.

“The ministry has a monitoring team that is saddled with the responsibility of monitoring and checking some of these illegal practices.

“And if anyone is caught, he/she will be sanctioned.

“Also, the house been used for such an act will be sealed-off completely,’’ the commissioner warned.

He advised residents not to patronise doctors who operate from their homes for the sake of their health.

NAN