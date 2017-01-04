Kwara Govt. Blames Parents For Poor Attendance, Absenteeism in Schools

Posted on Jan 4 2017 - 4:46pm by Eyitayo
THE Kwara State Government has expressed displeasure over poor attendance and absenteeism of students in all government schools across the state.

The State Commissioner of Education and Human Capital Development, Alhaji Musa Yeketi, stated this while responding to question from newsmen on schools’ resumption on Wednesday in Ilorin.

Yeketi attributed the low turnout of students and pupils to negligence of parents and guardians.

According to the commissioner, it has become usual behaviour of students not to abide by the directive of the ministry to return to the classroom after holiday.

kwara State Logo, logo of Kwara State, Kwara State Government Logo

He, however, urged parents and guardian to corporate with the ministry and teachers in order to bring the best out them and guide against any forms of absenteeism.

Yeketi said the ministry has given the teachers directive to go ahead with teaching in the class in spite of the poor turnout.

He called on both the government and privately owned schools to work in line with the school academic calendar, noting that any school that failed to conform to the calendar would be sanctioned.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in December, the ministry gave directives that school must end all academic activities by Dec. 7 and resume by Jan. 2.

(NAN)

