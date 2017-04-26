Kwara Govt Denies Owing Workers

Posted on Apr 26 2017 - 3:50pm by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
Categorized as
90
Related
PVC, Permanent Voters Card, Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, INEC LOGO

240, 000 Uncollected PVCs in Kwara, Says INEC Admin Secretary

Basketball, Maigida grassroot basketball, athletics, Nothe Central Athletics, Sport writers Association games, Kwara state media sports, Kwara state media games 2014, SWAN, journalist games, kwara journalist games

Kwara Govt. Sets Continental Target For Falcons Basketball Team

NNPC, Chevron, Others Donate Science Lab to Kwara School

Kwara Govt to Embark on Door-to-Door Distribution of Treated Mosquito Nets

Kwara Hotels LTD, Hospitality Consultants, Hospitality Management Consultant, Hotels In Kwara

Why we Are Yet to Pay Kwara Hotels’ Workers – Management

CONTRARY to media reports, the Kwara State Government on Wednesday maintained that it has fully paid all categories of workers and pensioners at the state level.
In a statement by the state commissioner for finance, Alhaji Demola Banu, the State government stressed that it is up to date with payment of salaries and pensions to the State workers and retirees.
Banu clarified that salary delays only exist at the local government level due to the decline in allocations accruing to that tier of government from the federation account.

Kwara State Government, Kwara State Government Logo, Kwara State, ilorin, kwsg, governor Ahmed, latest news in ilorin, latest news in kwara, schools' resumption, ebola outbreak, education in kwara, september 22, date of resumption, government of kwara state, logo of kwsg, Kwara State Government Logo

He further noted that the local councils receive separate allocations from the federal government and that they owe varying degrees of staff salary and pension arrears. According to Banu, local government staff are owed varying degrees of arrears and not eleven months as falsely reported
The statement added that while the salary crisis at the LG is unfortunate, the situation is reflective of the current national economic downturn which has limited the capacity of governments at all levels to meet salary obligations.
Banu also noted that the State government had on different occasions assisted the local councils by augmenting their allocation to enhance their capacity to pay salaries.
The Commissioner disclosed that the State government will use its share of the second tranche of the Paris Club refund when received to assist the councils to clear part of their outstanding salary and pension arrears.
Banu recalled that the State government released the sum of N3.4bn to the local councils as their share of the first tranche received by the State.

Leave A Response