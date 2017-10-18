Kwara Govt Denies Rumours of Soldiers Injecting Students

THE Kwara State Government on Wednesday denied rumours that soldiers were injecting school pupils in Omu-Aran, Irepodun local government area of the State.

In a release signed by the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Security, Alhaji Amusa Bello, the government advised members of the public to ignore the rumour as neither the Nigerian Army nor any other security agency is currently undertaking a vaccination exercise or any other health campaign in any part of the State.

The State government also called on parents not to panic and to refrain from withdrawing their wards from schools based on this ‘unfounded rumour’.

