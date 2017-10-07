Kwara Govt. Directs Private Secondary Schools to Submit Registers

Posted on Oct 4 2017 - 7:33pm by Eyitayo
KWARA Government has directed private secondary schools across the 16 local government areas of the state to submit registers of their students.

The directive is in a statement by Alhaji Musa Yeketi, the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development.

Kwara State Government, Kwara State Government Logo, Kwara State, ilorin, kwsg, governor Ahmed, latest news in ilorin, latest news in kwara, schools' resumption, ebola outbreak, education in kwara, september 22, date of resumption, government of kwara state, logo of kwsg, Kwara State Government Logo

The commissioner stated that all registers of Senior Students (SS) from one to three must be submitted to the ministry.

Yeketi, who added that defaulting schools would be sanctioned, said “all private schools must submit the register before Oct. 6, at state’s Quality Assurance Bureau of Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government has recently ordered the closure of illegal private schools in the state.

NAN

