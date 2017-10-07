Kwara Govt. Directs Private Secondary Schools to Submit Registers

KWARA Government has directed private secondary schools across the 16 local government areas of the state to submit registers of their students.

The directive is in a statement by Alhaji Musa Yeketi, the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development.

The commissioner stated that all registers of Senior Students (SS) from one to three must be submitted to the ministry.

Yeketi, who added that defaulting schools would be sanctioned, said “all private schools must submit the register before Oct. 6, at state’s Quality Assurance Bureau of Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government has recently ordered the closure of illegal private schools in the state.

NAN