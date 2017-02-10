Kwara Govt. Distributes Mobility Aid, Cash to Physically Challenged Persons

Posted on Feb 9 2017 - 1:02pm by Eyitayo
THE Kwara Government on Thursday distributed mobility aid, empowerment tools and cash to physically challenged persons.

The wife of  Kwara governor, Mrs Omolewa Ahmed, who distributed the items and cash, urged  people with special needs  to cooperate fully with the state government in order to benefit from programmes planned to better their lots.

Ahmed said the present administration had  pursued with zeal and determination all programmes aimed at reducing causes of disabilities  through the provision of eye test, eye glasses and free treatment.

The society, she said, could not claim ignorance of  the existence of  physically challenged persons.

Chairman, Ilorin Emirate Physically Challenged, Alhaji Ahmad Agbaji, Vice Chirman, Yusuf Bashir, Secretary, Sidiq Magaji, PRO, Alhaji Mashud Kadri, PwDs, Physically Challenged Persons

The governor’s wife,  who is the founder of Life Empowers Anchors Hope (LEAH) Foundation,  stressed that many  could “ turn their disability into ability.’’

Earlier in her address of  welcome, Dr Asiat Saka, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, said no government could completely  satisfy all the yearnings  and aspirations of the citizens.

Saka  appealed to public spirited individuals, philanthropists and corporate  organisations to complement government’s effort at improving the living conditions of persons with disabilities.

Responding on behalf of beneficiaries, Mr Yusuf Bashir, the Chairman of  National Association of People Living with Disability in Nigeria, praised the efforts of the state government.

Bashir urged members to make judicious use of the items.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the  items included  guide canes  for the blind, wheel chairs, crutches and walking support wheels.

NAN

