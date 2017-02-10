Kwara Govt. Distributes Mobility Aid, Cash to Physically Challenged Persons

THE Kwara Government on Thursday distributed mobility aid, empowerment tools and cash to physically challenged persons.

The wife of Kwara governor, Mrs Omolewa Ahmed, who distributed the items and cash, urged people with special needs to cooperate fully with the state government in order to benefit from programmes planned to better their lots.

Ahmed said the present administration had pursued with zeal and determination all programmes aimed at reducing causes of disabilities through the provision of eye test, eye glasses and free treatment.

The society, she said, could not claim ignorance of the existence of physically challenged persons.

The governor’s wife, who is the founder of Life Empowers Anchors Hope (LEAH) Foundation, stressed that many could “ turn their disability into ability.’’

Earlier in her address of welcome, Dr Asiat Saka, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, said no government could completely satisfy all the yearnings and aspirations of the citizens.

Saka appealed to public spirited individuals, philanthropists and corporate organisations to complement government’s effort at improving the living conditions of persons with disabilities.

Responding on behalf of beneficiaries, Mr Yusuf Bashir, the Chairman of National Association of People Living with Disability in Nigeria, praised the efforts of the state government.

Bashir urged members to make judicious use of the items.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the items included guide canes for the blind, wheel chairs, crutches and walking support wheels.

NAN